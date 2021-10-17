SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,528 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.