SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,837 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $305.53 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $309.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

