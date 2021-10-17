Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “
Shares of STTK stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $4,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
