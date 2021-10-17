Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of STTK stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $4,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

