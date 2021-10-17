Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

SHERF stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHERF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.