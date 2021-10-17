Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 4.8%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.48. Approximately 8,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 985,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

