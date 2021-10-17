Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. Echo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

