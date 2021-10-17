Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Decreases By 46.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AAGIY opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

