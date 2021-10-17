Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Drops By 32.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 406,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.18 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $470.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.