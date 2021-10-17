Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Grows By 100.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.