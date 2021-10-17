Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declines By 47.3%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MYJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.54. 15,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,704. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

