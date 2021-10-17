Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Decreases By 39.6%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSRTF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

BSRTF stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

