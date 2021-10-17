Short Interest in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Rises By 66.7%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.20.
G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile
See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.