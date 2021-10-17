Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Rises By 49.8%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GENN opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

