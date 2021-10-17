Short Interest in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expands By 52.1%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 324,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,765. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.