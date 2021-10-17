Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Grows By 62.5%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOILF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958. Hunter Technology has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

