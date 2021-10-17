Short Interest in Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Grows By 62.5%

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HOILF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958. Hunter Technology has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
