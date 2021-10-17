Short Interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Expands By 43.6%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Isoray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the first quarter worth $67,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

