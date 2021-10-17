Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Rises By 50.0%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $32.19.
About K-Bro Linen
