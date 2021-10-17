Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Rises By 50.0%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

