Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Decreases By 46.6%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,400 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KIQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,038. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 769.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

