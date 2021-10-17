Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Decreases By 33.7%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 16,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.