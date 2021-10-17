Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Decreases By 38.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 896,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MERC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mercer International by 570.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. 310,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,354. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $678.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

