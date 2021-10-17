Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Drops By 44.0%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 773,100 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.43. 261,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

