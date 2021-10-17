Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Drops By 44.8%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.55. 35,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,532. The stock has a market cap of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 2.11. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

