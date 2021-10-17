Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 44.1%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

O3 Mining stock remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

