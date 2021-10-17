Short Interest in Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Grows By 86.7%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of OROXF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Orosur Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.50.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.