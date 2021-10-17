Short Interest in Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Grows By 86.7%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OROXF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Orosur Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.50.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc engages in the production, development and exploration of gold in South America. Its projects include the Anza project in Columbia and San Gregorio Gold project in Uruguay. The company was founded on April 30, 1989 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

