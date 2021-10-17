Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Declines By 33.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PEGRY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PEGRY remained flat at $$31.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

