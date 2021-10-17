Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Increases By 73.7%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,051 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 222,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

