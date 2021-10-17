Short Interest in Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Drops By 50.0%

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QCAAF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Quinsam Capital has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.25.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

