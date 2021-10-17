Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Rises By 46.3%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

