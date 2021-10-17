Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Rises By 46.3%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

