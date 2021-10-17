Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Grows By 100.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.