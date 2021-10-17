Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expands By 61.3%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,200 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

