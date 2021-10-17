Short Interest in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Increases By 39.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 38,680,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,525,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.