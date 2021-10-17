Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 50.9%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.36.
About Ucore Rare Metals
