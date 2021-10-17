Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 50.9%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. Ucore Rare Metals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

