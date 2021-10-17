Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Drops By 45.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EGY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 180,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,559. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.69 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

