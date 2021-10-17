Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

