Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,276 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,358 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

