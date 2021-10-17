Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

