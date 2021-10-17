Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB opened at $74.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

