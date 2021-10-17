Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Signature Bank to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $305.53 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $309.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.90 and its 200 day moving average is $250.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

