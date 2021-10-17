Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of SIG opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

