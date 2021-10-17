Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.72 on Friday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.