Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.72 on Friday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
