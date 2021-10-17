Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $225.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.