Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 161,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

