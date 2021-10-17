Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 36.14% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

