Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,518. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

