SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE SKM opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after buying an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

