Smartshare (SSP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,815.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $561,507.97 and approximately $13,815.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00085124 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

