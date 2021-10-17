Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. Smartsheet has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,363 shares of company stock worth $20,472,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

