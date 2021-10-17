Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5206 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

