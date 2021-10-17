SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

