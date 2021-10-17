SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Short Interest Update

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,930,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 24,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,190,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

